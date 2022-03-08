INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- A charitable donation of $700,000 to aid humanitarian relief efforts via Global Giving's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund and to support the Ukraine Tennis Federation was made Tuesday by the four Grand Slam tournaments and the sport's governing bodies.

The WTA, ATP and the International Tennis Federation joined the groups that run the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in each giving $100,000 to help those affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The seven organizations also created a Tennis Plays for Peace campaign, which will include giving ribbons for players to wear during the upcoming tournament in Indian Wells to show support for Ukraine.

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray has also pledged to donate his prize-money earnings for the rest of the year to help children affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

The British star said on Tuesday on social media that he is working with UNICEF "to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits."

"Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine," Murray wrote on Twitter. "It's vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture.

"I'm going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year."