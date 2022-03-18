Emma Raducanu is set to make her Billie Jean King Cup debut after being named in the Great Britain squad to face Czech Republic in April.

The 19-year-old was named in the team for the 2019 and 2020 competitions, but in both years did not end up playing a match.

She will be joined by Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Sonay Kartal for the tie, which will take place in Prague on clay.

"We are looking forward to the challenge of playing the Czechs," captain Anne Keothavong said.

"Emma will be making her singles debut, although she was part of our teams in 2019 and 2020. Harriet and Katie have been an integral part of the team the last couple of years while I'm excited to give Sonay that experience for the first time.

"Every tie creates a unique pressure and intensity which I'm sure our players will thrive on and, even though we have a difficult challenge ahead against the Czechs, I have every confidence our squad will do themselves and their country proud."

The winner of the tie will qualify for the team finals, which take place in November.