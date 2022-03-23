Ash Barty's surprising retirement shocks the tennis world on Twitter

Women's World No. 1 Ash Barty announces her retirement, sitting down with long-time friend Casey Dellacqua to discuss her reasons and happiness in walking away. (2:57)

Ash Barty, the No. 1-ranked women's tennis player in the world, announced her retirement on Tuesday.

This is a shocking turn of events for tennis. Barty, only 25 years old, is at the top of her game -- she's less than two months removed from winning her home Australian Open, her third overall Grand Slam singles title -- the other two being the 2019 French Open on clay and 2021 Wimbledon on grass.

Barty has held the world No. 1 ranking for 114 consecutive weeks, according to the WTA Tour.

"I don't have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level any more," Barty said in an Instagram video interview explaining her surprising decision. "I am spent."

Barty is only the second woman to retire with the world No. 1 ranking -- the other being Justine Henin, who also decided to step back at the age of 25, in 2008.

The news sent shockwaves through the tennis world, with Barty's friends and competitors sending her well-wishes despite their disbelief.

Happy for @ashbarty gutted for tennis 🎾 what a player❤️ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 23, 2022

Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo@ashbarty pic.twitter.com/WbX7kXnJ1l — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 23, 2022

An incredible tennis player but more importantly one of the nicest people on tour ♥️



Congratulations @ashbarty on an amazing career and good luck with what's next! pic.twitter.com/Mhwzyf6nbX — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) March 23, 2022

What a legend. Incredible inspiration on and off the court. One of the best human beings I've ever met.

Our number 1! Best of luck @ashbarty 💞 — Shelby Rogers (@Shelby_Rogers_) March 23, 2022

So much respect for you Ash! Your whole career you've done it your way! Always followed your heart and I hope you keep doing this!! Enjoy golf 🏌️‍♀️, planning wedding, being home, being with family and dogs 🐶, having good Aussie coffee everyday ☕️ and so many more things!!! pic.twitter.com/ABpceGOOq5 — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) March 23, 2022

Ash, I have no words... actually you are showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way.



I am so happy I could share the court with you.. tennis will never be the same without you! I admire you as a player and a person.. wishing you only the best! ❤️@ashbarty — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) March 23, 2022

Congrats on an incredible career Ash 🙏 It was a privilege to share a court with you. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter, @ashbarty. You will be missed 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/bpL20nIUJQ — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) March 23, 2022

An inspiration, a magician on the court, a champion of Wimbledon and the Australian Open - World Number One.



As you climbed to the very top, you lifted us all.



Congratulations to Ash Barty on a magnificent career. 🇦🇺🎾 pic.twitter.com/Us2B3Z5Ob0 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 23, 2022