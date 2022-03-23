Australian sport reacts to Barty's shock retirement

World No.1 Ash Barty's shock retirement from tennis at only 25 has sent Australian social media spinning, with some of the biggest names in Australian sport reacting to the sudden news.
Barty most recently ended the nation's Australian Open drought, becoming the first Australian woman to lift the trophy in 44 years, while her Wimbeldon win ended the 41-year title drought on the famous grass courts.
Rising to World No.1 following her Roland Garros triumph in 2019, Barty's reign as the top-ranked women's player is the fourth longest in WTA history at 114 weeks, behind Steffi Graff (186 weeks), Serena Williams (186) and Martina Navratilova (156).
Read on as we bring you some of the social media reactions from across Australia.
For every young girl that has looked up to you.— wta (@WTA) March 23, 2022
For every one of us that you've inspired.
For your love of the game.
Thank you, @ashbarty for the incredible mark you've left on-court, off-court and in our hearts 💜 pic.twitter.com/6wp9fmO439
Congratulations on an incredible career Ash Barty 🙌— Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) March 23, 2022
A champion on and off the court and such a role model.
From Ipswich and the western suburbs of Brisbane to the world stage.
Thank you for inspiring us all to be our best. pic.twitter.com/gG4KXrEbnt
One of the greats.— AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) March 23, 2022
Congratulations on an amazing career Ash Barty. Once an Olympian, always an Olympian 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/bCTWXGJr83
An inspiration, a magician on the court, a champion of Wimbledon and the Australian Open - World Number One.— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 23, 2022
As you climbed to the very top, you lifted us all.
Congratulations to Ash Barty on a magnificent career. 🇦🇺🎾 pic.twitter.com/Us2B3Z5Ob0
Thank you for inspiring us all and good luck in the next chapter, @ashbarty.— Richmond FC 🐯 (@Richmond_FC) March 23, 2022
Always welcome at Tigerland 💛 pic.twitter.com/4aJFbQC6iX
You deserve the biggest Barty Party @ashbarty have a wonderful retirement ❤️— Sally Pearson OAM (@sallypearson) March 23, 2022
So much respect for you Ash! Your whole career you've done it your way! Always followed your heart and I hope you keep doing this!! Enjoy golf 🏌️♀️, planning wedding, being home, being with family and dogs 🐶, having good Aussie coffee everyday ☕️ and so many more things!!! pic.twitter.com/ABpceGOOq5— Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) March 23, 2022
Respect it @ashbarty 🙏🏼👏🏼— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) March 23, 2022
Ash Barty. Amazing tennis player but even better person. A champion in every sense of the word. Very proud of you mate ❤️— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) March 23, 2022