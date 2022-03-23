Australian sport reacts to Barty's shock retirement

Women's World No. 1 Ash Barty announces her retirement, sitting down with long-time friend Casey Dellacqua to discuss her reasons and happiness in walking away. (2:57)

World No.1 Ash Barty's shock retirement from tennis at only 25 has sent Australian social media spinning, with some of the biggest names in Australian sport reacting to the sudden news.

Barty most recently ended the nation's Australian Open drought, becoming the first Australian woman to lift the trophy in 44 years, while her Wimbeldon win ended the 41-year title drought on the famous grass courts.

Rising to World No.1 following her Roland Garros triumph in 2019, Barty's reign as the top-ranked women's player is the fourth longest in WTA history at 114 weeks, behind Steffi Graff (186 weeks), Serena Williams (186) and Martina Navratilova (156).

