MILAN -- Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini will miss the next three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments as he recovers from surgery.

The 25-year-old Italian player, who is ranked sixth, had surgery on his right hand last week.

"Following advice from the medical experts, my team and I have decided that it is crucial I do not put time pressure on my recovery process," Berrettini said in a post on Instagram. "We have therefore decided I should withdraw from the Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome tournaments to ensure I give myself the proper amount of time to return at my highest level.

"Withdrawing from these events, particularly Rome, was an extremely tough decision, however it is the right one to ensure many more years of competing at the highest level for the biggest trophies."

Berrettini reached the final at Wimbledon last year, losing to Novak Djokovic, and the semifinals of the Australian Open in January.

Berrettini also reached his first Masters 1000 final last year, losing to Alexander Zverev in the Madrid Open.

The furthest Berrettini has gone in the Italian Open is the quarterfinals in 2020.

The Italian Open in Rome finishes a week before the French Open starts on May 22 in Paris.