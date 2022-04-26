Emma Raducanu has split from her coach Torben Beltz after just five months.

Raducanu began working with Beltz in November but she announced on Tuesday she will transition "to a new training model."

LTA coach Iain Bates will work with her at the Madrid Open.

"I want to thank Torben for his professionalism and dedication over last half a year," Raducanu said. "He has a huge heart and I have enjoyed our strong chemistry during the time together.

"I feel the best direction for my development is to transition to a new training model with the LTA supporting in the interim."

US Open champion Raducanu worked with Angelique Kerber's former coach Beltz at the Australian Open, where she lost in the second round after suffering from blisters on her hand.

The news comes after she reached the quarterfinal of the Stuttgart Open, where she fell to Iga Swiatek -- a run which saw her climb to a career-high world No. 11 in the rankings.

Bates will take on the role on an interim basis in Madrid and sources told ESPN she will likely continue using LTA support for her coaching team as she builds towards Roland Garros.

Raducanu sacked her previous coach Andrew Richardson after winning the U.S. Open as a qualifier last year. The pair had worked together for two years at youth level but Raducanu said she wanted a more experienced coach as she prepared for bigger events on the WTA Tour.