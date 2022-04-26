Novak Djokovic acknowledges the challenges he's faced over the past few months and wants to use them as fuel for what's coming up for him. (0:50)

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his Wimbledon title after organisers at the All England Club said players will not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to compete at the tournament.

Djokovic was barred from playing at the Australian Open in January because of his unvaccinated status, which also prevented him from playing tournaments in the United States last month.

But All England Club CEO Sally Bolton announced that unvaccinated players can compete at Wimbledon, and they will not need to quarantine on arrival ahead of the tournament, which begins June 27.