Fifth seed Frances Tiafoe overcame a resilient wildcard Nuno Borges 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-0 in the second round of the ATP 250 Millennium Estoril Open on Wednesday.

A tie-break was required to decide the opening set, which the 25-year-old clinched 7-4, before home-favourite Borges fought back in the second to force a decider.

Tiafoe, ranked 29th in the world, was too strong for the world No. 131 in the third, and inflicted a bagel on his 25-year-old opponent.

Next up for the American is Monte-Carlo Masters runner-up Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a place in the last four.