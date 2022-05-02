Andy Murray has said he is "not supportive" of Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year's Championships but added that there is "no right answer."

The All England Club (AELTC) announced last month that stars such as Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Aryna Sabalenka will not be able to compete at Wimbledon this year due to Russia's "unjustified" invasion of Ukraine.

Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have led critiscm against the decision, describing it as "very unfair." The ATP Tour have also made clear its disagreement with the decision.

Murray, who won Wimbledon men's singles titles in 2013 and 2016, has said he "feels for everyone," including the players who "cannot play."

"I'm not supportive of players getting banned," Murray said.

"The guidance from the government was not helpful.

"My understanding of the guidance was that Russians and Belarusians can play if they sign a declaration that they're against the war and against the Russian regime.

"I'm not sure how comfortable I would feel if something happened to one of the players or their families [as a result of signing the form].

"I don't think there's a right answer. I have spoken to some of the Russian players. I've spoken to some of the Ukrainian players. I feel really bad for the players who aren't allowed to play and I get that it will seem unfair to them. But I also know some of the people who work at Wimbledon, and I know how difficult a position they were in.

"I feel for everyone, feel for the players that can't play, and I don't support one side or the other."