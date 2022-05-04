PARIS -- French Open prize money is set to increase by nearly 7% to 43.6 million euros ($46 million) compared to the pre-coronavirus tournament of 2019.

The French Tennis Federation said Wednesday that the rise is 6.8% overall compared to three years ago, when the tournament was last held in normal circumstances, before the pandemic delayed the event in 2020 and restricted attendance in 2021.

Prize money for players in the men's and women's singles main draw is 1.43% higher overall than in 2019, while doubles players will get 6.1% more.

Men's and women's singles champions receive 2.2 million euros ($2.32 million) each.

This year's French Open begins on May 22.