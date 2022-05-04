MADRID -- Eighth-seeded Ons Jabeur reached her second WTA 1000 semifinal on Wednesday by defeating two-time Madrid Open champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-2.

"It's never easy to play Simona," said Jabeur, who lost to Halep in Dubai earlier this year. "Really happy with the fact that I took my revenge. I can see that I'm progressing in my game and in other stuff. I hope I can continue with this level to play the other matches."

The 21st-ranked Halep had 20 unforced errors and only eight winners.

Jabeur will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova, who defeated American Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.