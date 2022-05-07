Ons Jabeur of Tunisia won the biggest title of her career by defeating American Jessica Pegula in three sets in the Madrid Open final Saturday.

Jabeur, the first Arab woman in the top 10, won 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 for her second career title.

She was playing in her sixth career final and first since a runner-up finish in Charleston last month.

Pegula, a one-time tour winner, will reach a career-high No. 11 ranking on Monday.

Jabeur improved to 3-2 in head-to-head meetings against Pegula.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.