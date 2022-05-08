Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia won the L' Open 35 de Saint-Malo on Sunday with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory over Anna Blinkova.

Haddad Maia, 25, secured her biggest singles title of her career by only dropped one set in the whole competition.

The world No. 65 and Blinkova both broke twice in a lengthy opening set, with the Brazilian claiming seven of the last eight points in the tiebreak.

Haddad Maia then went 2-0 up in the second, before Blinkova pulled back to 3-2. However, 23-year-old Blinkova fired wide on a break point at 4-3, allowing Haddad Maia to serve for the title.

"I'm very happy, for sure," Haddad Maia said. "It's very special to be back here in Saint-Malo. I was here a few years ago, and I was very proud to come back.

"Most of [this week's] matches I had to fight more, to be humble, to work very hard and have discipline. So I'm very happy with myself because of that."