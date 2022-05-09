ROME -- Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Italian Open on Monday with a left Achilles injury.

Osaka injured herself in her first-round win over Anastasia Potapova at the Madrid Open 10 days ago and she said she "hasn't healed yet."

"I need to be careful, especially in advance of Roland Garros," Osaka said.

The French Open starts in less than two weeks.

Osaka was slated to open against Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, whom she lost to in the second round in Madrid.

Osaka will be replaced in the draw by Nuria Parrizas Diaz.