Martina Trevisan of Italy won her first WTA title after beating Claire Liu of the United States 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem on Saturday.

The No. 85-ranked Trevisan and No. 92-ranked Liu were playing their first career final.

Trevisan was under some pressure to save eight of nine break points. But Liu made 44 unforced errors.

"I would like to dedicate this trophy to my dad. He can't see me in this moment but I know he would be very proud of me," Trevisan said after the final.

"He is a fighter like me during this week, but during his whole life -- so this is for you, dad."