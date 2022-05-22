Rising star Carlos Alcaraz showed what the fuss is all about with a quick and clean first-round victory in the main stadium at Roland Garros on Sunday.

The 19-year-old from Spain never faced a break point while beating Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 in less than two hours at the French Open.

Alcaraz, who is seeded No. 6, compiled more than twice as many winners as Londero (22-10) and also made fewer unforced errors in a match that concluded under the artificial lights at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Londero was not necessarily the toughest opponent: He is ranked 141st and lost in qualifying in Paris but got into the main draw when someone else withdrew from the tournament.

But Alcaraz displayed some of the shot-making and steadiness that have carried him to a tour-leading four titles and a 29-3 record in 2022. He is the youngest man to reach the top 10 in the rankings since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

Two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem's losing streak reached 10 matches with a first-round exit at Roland Garros as he works his way back from a torn tendon in his right wrist.

Thiem bowed out 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 against Hugo Dellien, a Bolivian ranked 87th who entered the match with a 2-7 career record in Grand Slam matches.

Thiem won the 2020 US Open and was the runner-up at three other majors. He lost to Nadal in the finals of the 2018 and 2019 French Opens, and to Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2020 Australian Open.

But Thiem's last victory anywhere on tour came at Rome in May 2021. He is 0-6 this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.