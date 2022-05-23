Naomi Osaka's return to the French Open ended in the first round on Monday. The former top-ranked player lost her opening match to Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-4 at Roland Garros on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who took two mental health breaks last season. That included one that began when she withdrew before her second-round match at the French Open.

Anisimova is a 20-year-old American who reached the French Open semifinals in 2019. She also beat Osaka in the third round at the Australian Open in January.

Osaka double-faulted twice on break point, once in each set. After the second, which gave Anisimova a 4-3 lead, Osaka took a 40-0 lead in the next game, but the American held.

Osaka played with tape on her left Achilles. She was stretching it and kicking it with her right foot when she was broken in the seventh game of the second set.

Later Monday, top-seeded Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 29 matches by advancing to the second round with a 6-2, 2-0 victory over Lesia Tsurenko.

Swiatek, who won the French Open title in 2020, has won the title at her past five tournaments. Her winning streak is the longest by any woman since Serena Williams won 34 in a row in 2013. She has also won a tour-leading 14 sets at 6-0 this season.