Rafael Nadal chalked up yet another record at Roland Garros on Monday as he won his 106th French Open match.

The 13-time champion cruised to a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 first-round win over Jordan Thompson of Australia, wrapping up victory in just over two hours.

Nadal's win-loss record at Roland Garros now stands at 106-3, better than any male player has managed at any of the four Grand Slam events. Novak Djokovic (twice) and Robin Soderling are the only men to beat him at the French Open.

The Spaniard's victory was also his 299th in Grand Slams, a record beaten only by Roger Federer and Djokovic.

"It's incredible for me to play here on Court Philippe Chatrier another time," Nadal said. "I'm very happy with my victory today. Always happy to win the first round and happy to win in three sets."

Nadal will meet Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the second round.