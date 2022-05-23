Tennis has long been known for being fashion-forward, but typically, with all due respect to Rafael Nadal's capris era, the most fun and daring looks have been worn by the women. (Please see: Williams, Serena)

But that changed on Monday at the French Open when Marton Fucsovics took the court for his first-round match against Geoffrey Blancaneaux. We could describe the look, called "Tattoo Tech," here, or you could just see for yourself below.

Fashion week in Paris...



Would you rock the Fucsovics look?#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/c1aSD6lkg7 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 23, 2022

In case you're wondering how you can get this kit for yourself, and show off tattoo art presumably left over at Ed Hardy's factory, it's made by Italian sportswear brand Hydrogen. The shorts sell for $86 and the shirt is $96.

For what it's worth, Fucsovics, who reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2021, thrived in this lewk and advanced to the second round in straight sets.

Ilya Ivashka was also spotted wearing the shirt, but not the shorts, in his first-round match on Monday and has been wearing various looks from the line throughout the clay-court season.