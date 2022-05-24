Daniil Medvedev said he finds the ATP's explanation of why it's not awarding ranking points for Wimbledon far more "logical" than Wimbledon's original justification for banning players from Russia and Belarus from competing at this year's tournament.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) announced in April that players from Russia and Belarus would not be allowed to enter the draw for this year's championship following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The decision prompted the ATP and WTA to announce on Friday that points would not be awarded because of the unilateral policy by Wimbledon to ban the players.

The decision impacts Russian men's world No.2 Medvedev, who sailed through the opening round of the French Open at Roland Garros in straight sets on Tuesday.

"About ATP decision, not easy to comment, but when I read the FAQ of ATP, why they made this decision, because they are explaining themself, they are not just saying, 'OK, we decided that,' I found it very logical what they say at least," Medvedev said. "This is what I didn't find in Wimbledon explanations. I'm not saying which decision is right, but at least so far in explaining their decisions, I found ATP just more logical."

Medvedev, 26, could become the top player in the rankings off the back of the decision, as current No.1 Novak Djokovic will not be able to defend the 2,000 points he collected by winning last year's championship. That deficit will likely see Djokovic drop below Medvedev in the rankings.

"I'd be really happy to play Wimbledon," Medvedev said. "I love Wimbledon. I love playing on grass. I will play on grass after Roland Garros. [If] there are no points, I become No. 1, well, great for me. If there are points, I cannot become No. 1, I'm going to be gutted. It is what it is. I cannot change some decisions, both about ATP and Wimbledon."

Medvedev eased through his first round at Roland Garros in Paris, dispatching Argentina's Facundo Bagnis in straight sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-2. He was pleased to come through unscathed as he underwent a procedure to remove a hernia in the buildup to Roland Garros, meaning he played only one match on clay in the run-up to his game on Tuesday.

Medvedev is hoping for a run here, on a surface he has publicly stated in the past is his least favorite, and attention will then shift to the grass season. Despite not being permitted to play at Wimbledon, he said he will likely play three grass-court tournaments this summer that are provisionally at 's-Hertogenbosch, Halle and Mallorca.

"I will play on grass after Roland Garros," Medvedev said. "But if I cannot [play at Wimbledon], I mean, [I am] just going to prepare for next tournaments, and, you know, just follow what's happening there [at Wimbledon]."

The decision to not award points at Wimbledon has been a hot topic at Roland Garros this week. Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said on Monday she was contemplating skipping the tournament this year after the points call, while Canadian competitor Denis Shapovalov was bemused by both decisions.

"I don't agree with either [decision]," Shapovalov said. "I think, first of all, if you have a pro competition, that everybody should be competing. I completely understand the politics and the situation they're in. But again, if you have a tennis tournament that's supposed to have the best athletes in the world, it shouldn't matter where you're from, this and that, you know? So everybody should be competing.

"I also don't agree with the ATP to take out all the points. The most guys it's affecting are the guys in the top rankings."

Shapovalov added that he was not consulted about the decision by the ATP. He was talking after his first-round loss at Roland Garros, as he crashed out to Holger Rune 3-6, 1-6, 6-7 (4). "I think they could have gone with it a different way, maybe keep 50 percent like they have in the past or some kind of fairness," Shapovalov said.