Daniil Medvedev keeps getting more comfortable on red clay, and his 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Laslo Djere on Thursday means the US Open champion has made it to the third round at Roland Garros two years in a row.

Medvedev started his French Open career with an 0-4 record by losing his opening matches in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. He snapped that skid by getting to the quarterfinals in 2021 and has won all six sets he has played this week, dropping a total of 16 games.

The second-seeded Russian will play No. 28 Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia for a berth in the fourth round. Kecmanovic defeated Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 8 Casper Ruud also reached the third round of the French Open for the third year in a row after beating Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

The 23-year-old Norwegian won the Geneva Open on Saturday for his seventh career title on clay courts.

In other results, No. 12 Hubert Hurkacz beat Marco Cecchinato 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 and No. 20 Marin Cilic defeated Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

