Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia with a comfortable 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory in less than two hours Saturday to advance to the fourth round of the French Open.

The US Open champion, who reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last year after four consecutive first-round exits, played near flawless service games and broke Kecmanovic twice in the opening set before another early break gave the Russian player a two-set lead.

"It was magnificent today. I did not have my serve broken," Medvedev, the runner-up at the Australian Open this season, said in an on-court interview. "On this surface it is quite unusual. Hopefully there are more such matches for me next week."

Medvedev arrived at the French Open with only one match on clay under his belt after undergoing a procedure to treat a hernia in April. He finished the contest on his first match point, firing a forehand cross-court past Kecmanovic.

He next plays the winner of the match between Gilles Simon and Marin Cilic.

Jannik Sinner saved 11 set points in the second set on the way to beating Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the third round at Roland Garros.

Sinner is a 20-year-old from Italy who has made it to Week 2 in all three of his trips to the French Open. He wound up losing to Rafael Nadal in 2020 and 2021.

McDonald is a Californian who is No. 60 in the ATP rankings and was playing in the third round in Paris for the first time. He fell to 1-16 against opponents ranked in the top 15.

Sinner's next opponent is No. 7 Andrey Rublev, who needed four match points to get past Cristian Garin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (11).

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.