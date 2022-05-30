The International Tennis Federation has awarded Stan Smith its highest honor, the Philippe Chatrier Award.

Smith won the singles titles at the US Open in 1971 and Wimbledon the following year, and also won five Grand Slam doubles titles and was part of seven Davis Cup winning teams for the United States.

The award, named after the former ITF president, was introduced in 1996 and recognizes people who have made significant contributions to the sport.

Off the court, Smith established his Stan Smith shoe brand in the 1970s and had coaching roles with the USTA, working with players including Lindsay Davenport, Jennifer Capriati and Michael Chang.

"(Smith) has made an enormous contribution to tennis on and off the court for more than half a century and it is an honor to recognize his achievements," ITF President David Haggerty said in a statement.

The award will be officially presented Monday at the ITF World Champions Awards in Paris.

Smith, who was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987, said he was joining a "great list of people who have done great jobs on the court but also off the court."

"It is also very special because I knew Philippe Chatrier well, and he has done so much for the game," Smith said.