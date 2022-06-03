Coco Gauff has a chance to leave Roland Garros with two trophies.

Gauff and Jessica Pegula advanced to the women's doubles final at the French Open by beating Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend 6-4, 7-6 (4) in an all-American semifinal Friday.

The 18-year-old Gauff meets top-ranked Iga Swiatek on Saturday for the singles championship then will join Pegula to go up against France's Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the women's doubles final Sunday.

She is the youngest woman to reach both the women's singles and women's doubles finals at the same major since Serena Williams won both at the 1999 US Open at age 17.

Garcia and Mladenovic won the 2016 title together in Paris and returned to the final by eliminating Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in a match interrupted by a rain delay.

Gauff, who is from Florida, and Pegula, a 28-year-old from New York who lost to Swiatek in the singles quarterfinals, are appearing in their first Grand Slam tournament as a team.

Gauff and Caty McNally were the runners-up in women's doubles at last year's US Open.

Barbora Krejcikova won the singles and doubles titles at the 2021 French Open, the first time a woman claimed both in the same year at Roland Garros since Mary Pierce in 2000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.