PARIS -- Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands won the French Open men's doubles tennis championship by beating Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the U.S. 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final.

Forty-year-old Rojer is the oldest Grand Slam men's doubles champion in the Open era. He also won the 2017 US Open title with Horia Tecau.

According to the International Tennis Federation, Arevalo is the first man from Central America to win a Grand Slam title.

Arevalo and Rojer were seeded 12th. Dodig and Krajicek were not seeded.

Dodig and Krajicek held three championship points at 6-5 in the second set but were unable to convert any.