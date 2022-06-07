U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu retired injured from her opening match at the WTA 250 event in Nottingham on Tuesday, casting doubt over her participation at Wimbledon.

Raducanu retired while trailing 4-3 in the opening set against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic, nearly half an hour into the match after she suffered what appeared to be an abdominal or rib injury.

"The first game, I think I pulled something. I am not really sure what exactly happened," Raducanu said.

"I have just come off court, an absolute freak injury. I don't know what I could have done more about it."

Raducanu, who has been without a full-time coach since April, shot to stardom last September when, as a qualifier, she won the U.S. Open title, becoming Britain's first female Grand Slam champion since Virginia Wade in 1977.

However, the British No. 1 has struggled since winning her maiden Grand Slam and was eliminated in the second round of the French Open last month, when she lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in three sets.

The 19-year-old reached the last 16 at Wimbledon in 2021, but will need a quick recovery to compete at this year's tournament which will be held from June 27 to July 10.

"I have no idea [about Wimbledon.] It could have just seized up and gone into spasm and then it is really bad for a few days," Raducanu added.

"I have no idea. I cannot diagnose myself. I will get it checked out."