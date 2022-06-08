US Open champion Emma Raducanu is hopeful she will be fit to play at Wimbledon after being forced to withdraw from next week's WTA 250 event in Birmingham due to a side strain.

A "freak injury" forced Raducanu, 19, to retire from her opening match at the Nottingham Open on Tuesday, but the Briton said on Wednesday she was looking forward to the rest of the grass-court season.

"It was disappointing to go out this week with a side injury and unfortunately will no longer be able to play in Birmingham," Raducanu said in a statement released by Britain's Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

"I'm looking forward to be back on the match court soon though to enjoy the rest of the grass season."

Raducanu shot to stardom in September 2021 when she won the US Open title as a qualifier, becoming Britain's first female Grand Slam champion since Virginia Wade in 1977.

She has, however, suffered a string of fitness issues since winning her maiden Grand Slam title and was knocked out in the second round of the French Open last month.

Wimbledon will be held from June 27 to July 10. Raducanu reached the last 16 at the grass-court major in 2021.