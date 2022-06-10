Andy Murray claimed a sensational victory over world No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets on Friday to advance to the semifinals at the Stuttgart Open.

Just over two weeks before Wimbledon, and in his second grass-court event this season, Murray claimed a 7-6(4), 6-3 victory in the quarterfinals in Germany.

The 35-year-old Scot outlasted Tsitsipas in a mammoth first set that ended in a tie break, and he raced away to a 5-2 lead in the second set before breaking his opponent for the second time and winning the match.

Murray will now face the winner between Marton Fucsovics and Nick Kyrgios, who play later on Friday.