Top-seeded Dan Evans kept alive the home challenge at the Nottingham Open on Friday by reaching the semifinals in a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler.

The 32-year-old Brit is seeking his second career title since turning professional in 2016 -- his only ATP singles victory came at last year's Melbourne 2 event.

Two other British players -- Liam Broady and Ryan Peniston -- bowed out in the quarterfinal, Broady losing 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-4 to Jack Sock of the United States and Peniston losing 6-3, 6-4 to Alexei Popyrin of Australia.

Jordan Thompson became the second Australian to reach the last four after defeating Mikhail Kukushkin in three sets and will play Popyrin next.

In the women's event, top-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil. Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic and Alison Riske of the United States also made it into the semis taking place on Saturday.