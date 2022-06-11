Dan Evans reacts during his win over Jack Sock to reach the Nottingham Open final. Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA

Top-seeded Dan Evans of Britain beat Jack Sock of the United States 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the final of the Nottingham Open against Jordan Thompson, who won an all-Australian semifinal match 6-4, 6-2 against Alexei Popyrin.

The 32-year-old Brit is seeking his second career title since turning professional in 2016 -- his only ATP singles victory came at last year's Melbourne 2 event.

Evans is the second British player to reach the final of an ATP Tour event this week, following Andy Murray's win over Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open.

In the women's event, Alison Riske and Beatriz Haddad Maia will face each other for the Nottingham Open title after winning their semifinal matches on Saturday.

Riske, the sixth-seeded American, beat Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in a rain-delayed match and will look to capture the fourth title of her career in Sunday's final of the grass-court tournament.

Haddad Maia, the seventh-seeded Brazilian, advanced when Tereza Martincova was forced to retire in the second set. Haddad Maia was leading 6-3, 4-1 and will be playing in her second WTA final - five years after finishing runner-up at the 2017 Korea Open.