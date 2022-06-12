Stuttgart Open tournament organisers are investigating Nick Kyrgios' claims that he was racially abused during his semifinal loss to Andy Murray on Saturday.

Kyrgios and Murray were involved in an entertaining match in which a tiebreak decided the opening set. After the set was decided, the Australian was visibly angry and received a points and game penalty as well as becoming involved in an argument with the chair umpire.

Kyrgios, who refused to play during the second set until the supervisor stepped in, lost 7-6 (5), 6-2. He later said on Instagram that he had retaliated after hearing a racial slur.

In a statement Sunday, organisers said: "We stand for creating an inclusive environment for all players, staff members and visitors where discrimination of any kind is not tolerated. This attitude is lived by all people involved and responsible.

"These fundamental values are as important as values like fairness, tolerance and team spirit to us. Thus no discriminating actions by the spectators are accepted.

"We have expressed our regret towards Nick Kyrgios and his team and assured that any kind of discrimination is unacceptable. The incident is currently under investigation."