Matteo Berrettini denied Andy Murray his first ATP singles title in almost three years edged to a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 victory in the Stuttgart Open final on Sunday.

Murray was playing in his second singles final of the year, having previously lost to Aslan Karatsev at the Sydney Open in January, while was playing in his first tournament in three months.

The Italian had not played since Indian Wells in March because of a hand injury which forced him to miss the entire clay-court swing and, in Murray, faced an opponent whose own injury issues hampered him in the deciding set.

"It was the last thing that I imagined when I came here," Berrettini said of winning the title on his return to the tour.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray collided with one of the players' seats at courtside in the first point of the decider and called for the physio soon after for treatment on his left leg and hip. He took another timeout when he appeared to indicate a problem with his abdominal muscles at 4-2 down.

"This is not the way that we wanted to finish the match," Berrettini said, and he praised Murray's history of bouncing back from injuries. "He showed us so many times how to come back."

Berrettini moves to 6-3 in career finals with his second career Stuttgart title, while Murray is 46-24 in his 70th career final as he chased a first title since 2019. It was the first time Murray played a singles final on grass since winning Wimbledon in 2016.

Information from Associated Press contributed to this report.