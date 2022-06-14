British wildcard Ryan Peniston stunned top-seed Casper Ruud with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) victory on Tuesday to advance to the Queen's Club Championship quarterfinal.

Peniston, 26, received his call-up to the grass tournament after reaching the quarterfinal of the Nottingham Open last week, and will face the victor of the round-of-16 clash between Francisco Cerunolo and Pedro Martinez in the next round.

Ruud reached the final of the French Open earlier this month but was defeated by 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.

At the end of two grueling sets, Peniston beat Ruud with his first match point.

"It feels like a dream and its mad, I can't believe it," he said.

"I knew it would be a tough ask but you have to think you have a chance to win when you step onto the court. The crowd here are incredible.

"Four or five years ago I was sat watching so it's incredible."

Fellow Brit Andy Murray withdrew from Queen's on Monday due to an abdominal injury.