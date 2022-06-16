No. 2 seed Matteo Berrettini edged Denis Kudla 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6,4 on Thursday to advance to the Queen's Club Championship quarterfinal.

The match lasted 2 hours, 47 minutes with the final two sets each surpassing the hour mark.

Berrettini fired 22 aces past Kudla, and is looking to clinch back-to-back grass-court titles.

Earlier in the day, Tommy Paul eased to 6-1, 6-4 victory in 1 hour, 6 minutes against 16-time ATP title winner Stan Wawrinka.

Paul wrapped up the first set in 29 minutes, continuing his impressive form which also saw him beat sixth-seeded Denis Shapovalov in the first round.