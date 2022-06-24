Bianca Andreescu reached her first final in more than a year after Simona Halep withdrew ahead of their semifinal match at the Bad Homburg Open on Friday with a neck injury.

In her first grass-court final on Saturday, Andreescu will play the winner of Alize Cornet or Caroline Garcia.

Andreescu, 22, beat top-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

The Canadian's last title win was her breakout U.S. Open victory over Serena Williams in 2019. Her last final was against Ash Barty in Miami in April 2021, when she retired with an ankle injury.

Andreescu, who took time off to recharge and work on her mental health, missed the Australian Open before returning to the tour in April.