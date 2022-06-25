Taylor Fritz outlasted Maxime Cressy 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) Saturday in an all-American men's final for his second Eastbourne title.

Fritz could rely on his serve in his first meeting with Cressy. Fritz didn't face a break point in the final, he won 92 percent of his first serves, and launched 17 aces. Even so, it took him more than two hours to get on top of Cressy, who was playing his first ATP final. Fritz didn't drop his serve all week.

"My grass season wasn't going great before I arrived here," Fritz said. "But it is great to beat these players and it gives me confidence. I played really well all week and going into Wimbledon, I feel good."

Fritz, ranked 14th, won his third ATP title, second in Eastbourne beside 2019, and second this year after Indian Wells in March.

Fritz has drawn Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the first round of Wimbledon next week.