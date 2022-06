Novak Djokovic needed one set more than expected to reach the second round at Wimbledon.

The top-seeded Serb, a six-time champion at the All England Club, beat Soonwoo Kwon 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court on Monday.

Kwon played well with the roof closed on the main stadium, but Djokovic improved midway through the third set.

It was Djokovic's 80th victory at the All England Club, making him the first man or woman to have won at least that many matches at each of the four major tournaments.