Marin Cilic has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cilic, 33, was due to face Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the men's singles but will be replaced by Nuno Borges.

The news comes as a bitter blow to Cilic, who reached the semifinals of the French Open last month. Ranked No. 17, Cilic would have hoped to make a run at Wimbledon, where his best finish to date was a final appearance in 2017. Cilic had reached the semifinals of Queen's earlier in the month, where he lost to Filip Krajinovic.

Cilic, who won the 2014 U.S. Open, explained the news on Twitter in a post which read: "Hey guys, I am sad to share that I tested positive for COVID. I have been self-isolating and was hopeful I would be ready but unfortunately, I am still feeling unwell & unable to compete at my best.

"I am heartbroken to be missing Wimbledon & to see my grass season end this way. [I am] Looking forward to competing next year!"