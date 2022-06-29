Jule Niemeier finishes off second-ranked Anett Kontaveit to move on to the third round. (0:27)

Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia was eliminated in the second round of Wimbledon, losing to Jule Niemeier of Germany 6-4, 6-0 on Wednesday.

Kontaveit has never reached the fourth round at the All England Club, the only one of the four major tournaments in which she has failed to get that far. She was making her eighth appearance at Wimbledon.

It was Kontaveit's first match on grass this year.

Local favorite and 10th-seeded Emma Raducanu will face Caroline Garcia of France, while Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari and Angelique Kerber all have matches in Wednesday's women's draw.