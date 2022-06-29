On the heels of her impressive main draw debut at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan followed up by withdrawing from her doubles match with a thigh injury -- an hour before it was set to begin Wednesday.

"She just texted me this morning," Tan's would-be partner, Tamara Korpatsch, wrote on social media. "Let me wait here [one] hour before the match start. I'm very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can't play my 1st Doubles Grand Slam. And It's really not fair for me."

Tan sent seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams to an early exit Tuesday with a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) win. The match took more than three hours and a 10-point third-set tiebreak to decide.

"I didn't deserve that," Korpatsch continued. "She asked me before the tournament if we wanna play doubles and I said yes, I didn't ask her, she asked me! If you're broken after a 3 [hour] match the day before, you can't play professional. That's my opinion."

Playing in just the third major main draw of her career, Korpatsch, 27, lost in her opening-round singles match to Heather Watson on Tuesday. Wednesday's match against Raluca Olaru and Nadiia Kichenok would have marked her Grand Slam doubles debut, but instead her run at the All England Club came to an end.

Korpatsch didn't think Tan's time on court was a valid excuse for the withdrawal.

"Sorry, but I've played 6:33 [hours] in one day and played a singles match the next day," she wrote in her Instagram story.

Tan, who is ranked No. 115, has yet to comment, but will next take the court on Thursday in the second round of singles play against No. 32 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo.