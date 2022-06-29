Novak Djokovic moves into the third round with a victory in straight sets over Thanasi Kokkinakis. (1:54)

LONDON -- Top-seeded Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round at Wimbledon on Wednesday with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia.

The six-time Wimbledon champion has won the past three men's singles titles at the All England Club. Kokkinakis, 26, is ranked 79th.

French Open runner-up Casper Ruud, meanwhile, lost his second-round match. The third-seeded Norwegian was beaten by Ugo Humbert of France 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

Ruud was making his third appearance at the All England Club. His victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Monday was his first at the grass-court Grand Slam.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.