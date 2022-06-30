LONDON -- A day after Harmony Tan's would-be partner Tamara Korpatsch publicly expressed her outrage over Tan's last-minute decision to withdraw from doubles, peace has been restored between the pair.

In a follow-up post on her Instagram story on Thursday, Korpatsch said the two had spoken and cleared the air.

"She made me clear about her injury now and we already apologized to each other," Korpatsch wrote. "As a fact I will delete my previous post regarding this situation. And I will ask not to write bad comments to her, don't want that she gets insults!"

Tan withdrew from doubles, in which she and Korpatsch were to play their first-round match on Wednesday, following her marathon three-set victory over Serena Williams on Tuesday night, citing a thigh injury. Korpatsch claimed Tan texted her an hour before their match was set to begin.

"I didn't deserve that," Korpatsch said on Wednesday. "She asked me before the tournament if we wanna play doubles and I said yes, I didn't ask her, she asked me! If you're broken after a 3 [hour] match the day before, you can't play professional. That's my opinion."

Korpatsch had already been eliminated in singles play and had been slated to make her Grand Slam doubles debut. She said she was "very sad, disappointed and also very angry" about the turn of events.

The 27-year-old has since deleted the original post on her Instagram account.

Tan has not said anything publicly about the dispute. She is playing in her second-round match against No. 32 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo on Thursday.