English wildcard Katie Boulter dedicated her second-round 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory over world No.7 Karolina Pliskova to her grandmother, who passed away on Tuesday.

Boulter, 25, played out a gruelling two hours with Pliskova and overcame a set deficit to beat the runner-up of last year's tournament, entering the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

After the match, Boulter said: "My Gran passed away two days ago, and I'd just like to dedicate that to her today."

"I got absolutely no words right now, I'm literally shaking. The crowd was unbelievable so thank you so much for getting me through that."

Compatriot Heather Watson will join Boulter in the third round after overcoming China's Qiang Wang, although Harriet Dart will depart this year's Championships following a defeat to United States' Jessica Pegula.

Meanwhile, in the men's side of the tournament, Alastair Gray exited his home Grand Slam after straight set defeat to Taylor Fritz, but Liam Broady upset Diego Schwartzman to progress.