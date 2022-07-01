Novak Djokovic keeps his win streak at the All England Club alive with a victory in straight sets over Miomir Kecmanovic. (0:59)

Defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon on Friday with a 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court, while John Isner became the king of aces on the ATP Tour.

Djokovic, the six-time Wimbledon champion, has won the past three men's singles titles at the All England Club -- a streak of 24 straight wins that began after a loss in the 2017 quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Serb will next face Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands.

Isner, the 6-foot-10 American, hit ace No. 13,729 during his third-round match Friday to break the ATP tour record held by Ivo Karlovic of Croatia. Isner set the record during the third game against Jannik Sinner on No. 2 Court.

The ATP said that's the most since the tour began tracking aces in 1991.

Americans Jack Sock, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe all advanced Friday. Sock became the eighth American man to reach the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (1) victory over compatriot Maxime Cressy, while Tiafoe reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time with a 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory over Alexander Bublik and Paul defeated Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

The eight American men account for a quarter of the 32 players in the third round, the most for the United States at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament since 1995. It's also the most at any major since the 1996 US Open.

Tiafoe touted the Americans as "damn good" in addressing the success.

"We're playing great tennis," Tiafoe said. "I think we always feed off each other. We all believe it, all believe we can be even doing better than what we are doing currently. One guy does well, next guy wants to step up."

Sock, 29, is a three-time Grand Slam champion in doubles, with two of those titles coming at Wimbledon. He will next face fellow qualifier Jason Kubler of Australia.

Tiafoe, seeded 23rd, will next face David Goffin, who defeated Ugo Humbert 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, 7-5, for a shot at the quarterfinals. The 24-year-old Tiafoe's best performance at a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the quarterfinals at the 2019 Australian Open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.