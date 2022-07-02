Amanda Anisimova upsets Coco Gauff as she bounces back after losing the first set to win 6-7, 6-2, 6-1. (2:24)

American teenager Coco Gauff is out of Wimbledon in the third round after a 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1 loss Saturday to Amanda Anisimova on Centre Court.

Gauff, 18, was the French Open runner-up and was seeded 11th at the All England Club.

Anisimova, seeded 20th, has now reached the fourth round in three straight Grand Slam tournaments.

"It was my first time playing on Centre Court," Anisimova said. "It's the most special day of my career."

Anisimova started the match by losing the first three games. She then lost the tiebreaker despite taking a 4-1 lead.

"I think the worst thing for a tennis player is to lose 7-6 in the first set,'' Anisimova said. "I had the same experience at French Open. I think from experience it's really important to just bounce back and give everything I have.''

Anisimova, who is 20, will next face Harmony Tan for a place in the quarterfinals.

Tan beat British wild-card entry Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1 on No. 2 Court to reach the fourth round. She never faced a break point in the match and converted five of the 10 she earned.

The unseeded Frenchwoman beat Serena Williams on Centre Court in the first round and then ousted 32nd-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round.

"I think I like grass,'' said Tan, who has won three straight matches at a tournament for the first time in her career. "I really like to play with some slice, volley, everything with my game.''

Tan is making her debut at the All England Club. She has played at the French Open four times, reaching the second round once. She also played at this year's Australian Open, also reaching the second round there. At the US Open, she lost in the first round in 2018 in her only appearance at Flushing Meadows.

Ajla Tomljanovic also advanced, beating 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Tamara Korpatsch, the German player who criticized Tan for pulling out of their doubles match at Wimbledon, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will withdraw from her next tournament in France, she said on Instagram.

It's at least the fourth known COVID-19 case among players who competed or planned to compete at Wimbledon.

Korpatsch, who lost to Heather Watson in her first-round singles match at Wimbledon, posted pictures of herself at the All England Club with Rafael Nadal and John Isner on social media on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.