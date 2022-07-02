The US Open just destroyed an unsuspecting Seahawks fan on Twitter

Nick Kyrgios serves the ball between his legs to get the point against Stefanos Tsitsipas. (0:27)

A Seattle Seahawks fan learned the hard way not to mess with the US Open's Twitter account.

It all started with one of the cheekiest plays you'll ever see in a professional tennis match. Nick Kyrgios was facing off against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Wimbledon men's singles third round. At some point, Kyrgios noticed that Tsitsipas was standing a little too far back when looking to receive a serve. Being the creative player he is, Kyrgios did something unusual -- instead of a standard overhead serve, he dropped the ball, stuck his racket between his legs and hit a soft serve that forced Tsitsipas to charge forward.

The result? Tsitsipas reached it but hit his return right into the net. Point for Kyrgios.

The best plays are the ones that almost don't look legal -- like the player in question is getting away with something.

Now, what does this have to do with some poor Seahawks fan? The thing about a play like this is that it's obviously going to be posted to the SportsCenter Twitter account. And when something is posted to the SportsCenter Twitter account, at least a few fans are going to comment "not a sport" below it. Inevitable as the rising of the sun. So, when the tweet went live, a Seahawks fan did what thousands of fans like him have done before.

It's just this time, whoever runs the US Open Twitter account was watching. And decided to drag him.

not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 2, 2022

Incredibly harsh. But they didn't stop there.

you made this bed — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 2, 2022

remind us again, we're "not a sport"



aren't there only 32 NFL teams? pic.twitter.com/SIMBfVrDlF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 2, 2022

They even asked Field Yates for some fantasy football advice.

love you field.



Nick Chubb or Joe Mixon this year? — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 2, 2022

On top of that, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf had to ask them to settle down a bit.

Aight Chill we get the point @usopen — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) July 2, 2022

Spare a thought for that poor Seahawks fan this Independence Day weekend. And for Drew Lock, for that matter.