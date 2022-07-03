Roger Federer shares that he "hopes to play one more time" at Wimbledon while being honored at the Centre Court's 100-year anniversary. (1:33)

LONDON -- Roger Federer said he hopes for one more chance to win Wimbledon, addressing his future once again as he spoke Sunday as part of the Centre Court 100-year celebration.

Asked by John McEnroe and Sue Barker, who were hosting the ceremony, whether he would ever come back to play Wimbledon, Federer answered: "I hope I can come back one more time."

Federer's last competitive match was in the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year, when he lost in straight sets to Hubert Hurkacz. In mid-August, Federer announced he was having knee surgery and would be absent for "many months."

Federer, 40, said last month that he intends to return to top-level tennis in 2023, and he is set to play in the Laver Cup at the end of September as he continues his comeback.

News of the eight-time champion being at Wimbledon broke Sunday morning after he was spotted walking around the grounds. Federer was the last of the past champions to walk out onto the famous turf as part of the celebration, and he received a standing ovation from the crowd.

After being asked for some memories of playing on this famous court, Federer said: "I've been lucky enough to play a lot of matches on this court. It feels awkward to be here today in a different type of role.

"It's great to be here with all the other champions. This court has given me my biggest wins and my biggest losses."

Federer said he knew he was in for a "tough year ahead" due to his injury when he played at Wimbledon in 2021.

"I maybe didn't think it was going to take this long to come back. The knee has been rough on me," he said. "It's been a good year regardless of tennis. We're happy at home. I didn't know if I should make the trip, but I'm happy standing here right now."