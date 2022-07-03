Cameron Norrie became the last British singles player remaining at Wimbledon after beating Tommy Paul 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinal of the grass tournament.

Norrie continued his good form at his home Grand Slam, beating American Paul in straight sets in 2 hours, 24 minutes.

The Brit will meet Belgian David Goffin in the quarterfinal, who earlier edged American 23rd seed Frances Tiafoe 7-6(3), 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Norrie, Britain's No. 1, beat Paul with his first match point after being pushed hard in each set, with his expansive, left-handed forehand causing issues for the American.

Paul, seeded 30th, had defeated left-handed players in each of his previous rounds in straight sets. He was well-prepared for the grass major after playing on the surface in Hertogenbosch, Queen's Club Championships and Eastbourne.

Elsewhere, in the women's draw, British Heather Watson crashed out of her home major after falling to 6-2, 6-4 defeat against unseeded German Jule Niemeier.

Niemeier, 22, had her serve broken by Watson just once in the match, and cruised to straight-set victory in 1 hour, 18 minutes.

"I think in the women's game, often people are breaking through later," Watson said after the match.

"I think experience counts for a lot. Everybody's journey is different. This is mine. I broke a barrier this week. So I am definitely hungry for more."

Compatriot Joe Salisbury rallied to victory with American teammate Rajeev Ram 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 against Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez in the doubles.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.