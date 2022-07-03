Tatjana Maria is in awe after completing an upset win over Jelena Ostapenko in three sets. (1:02)

Third-seeded Ons Jabeur saved five set points in the first-set tiebreaker Sunday before beating Elise Mertens 7-6 (9), 6-4 to reach her second straight Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Jabeur came from 6-3 down in the tiebreaker, then broke the 24th-seeded Mertens in the final game of the second set when her opponent double-faulted on match point on No. 1 Court.

Jabeur will face unseeded Marie Bouzkova, with both players trying to reach their first Grand Slam semifinal.

Third-seeded Ons Jabeur has reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the second straight year. AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Tatjana Maria, meanwhile, pulled off another upset at Wimbledon to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the age of 34 after beating 12th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.

She'll face not another high-seeded opponent, but Jule Niemeier, 22, who is making her All England Club debut, in an all-German showdown for a place in the semifinals.

Heading into the second week at Wimbledon, only two of the top 15 seeds remain in the women's draw, which has just one Grand Slam champion -- Simona Halep -- left.

"I always believed that at one point I can show what I can do,'' said the 103rd-ranked Maria, who ousted fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari in the third round. "I'm happy that today, I mean, I came back when I was down, so I'm proud of myself.''

Halep is the last Grand Slam champion standing on the women's side. The 16th-seeded Romanian won at Wimbledon in 2019 and at the French Open the year before that. She faces fourth-seeded Paula Badosa in the fourth round on Monday.

The 97th-ranked Niemeier advanced by beating Heather Watson 6-2, 6-4 on Centre Court in just her second Grand Slam tournament. The German had eliminated second-seeded Anett Kontaveit in the second round.

"I came here, I just wanted to win my first round after losing in Paris,'' said Niemeier, who lost in the first round at Roland Garros. "Now, being in the quarterfinal in Wimbledon, I don't know, I'm speechless. It just feels not real. Yeah, I'm just so happy."

Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Caroline Garcia of France 7-5, 6-2 as the traditional day of rest on the middle Sunday at the All England Club is no more.

"There's no reason why not to keep this going. Kind of believing in myself right now,'' said Bouzkova, who withdrew from the French Open after testing positive for COVID-19. "Yeah, I just going to go all out again in the quarterfinals.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.