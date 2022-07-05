Wimbledon quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios will appear in court next month to face an assault charge stemming from a domestic incident with a former girlfriend late last year, authorities said.

Jason Moffett, a lawyer representing Kyrgios, told Australia's Canberra Times that he has been briefed on the matter and that Kyrgios is aware of the charge.

"The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr. Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously," Moffett told the newspaper.

Kyrgios faces an Aug. 2 court date, police said.

"Given the matter is before the court ... he doesn't have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we'll issue a media release," Moffett said.

Kyrgios, 27, will play Wednesday against Chile's Cristian Garin. He reached this stage of the tournament for the first time since making his debut in 2014.

Kyrgios' run at the Grand Slam has not been without controversy. He earned fines of $10,000 for spitting in the direction of a heckling spectator at the end of his first-round match and $4,000 for an audible obscenity during his tempestuous win against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round.